Germany's Economic Downturn: A Third Year of Contraction

Germany is bracing for a 0.3% economic contraction this year, its third in a row, according to the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), signaling an unprecedented post-war slowdown.

The recession risks remain, yet a stronger-than-expected first quarter, driven by export and industrial tactics to dodge U.S. tariffs, offers a glimmer of hope.

Germany, notably impacted by tariffs due to its export-heavy economy, saw its largest trade partner in 2024 being the U.S., with trade valued at 253 billion euros. The DIHK projects a 2.5% export decline in 2025. A survey highlights pessimism with 29% of firms expecting export falls.

