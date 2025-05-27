BSNL's Profitable Comeback: A New Era of Telecom Excellence

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a significant financial upturn, reporting net profits of Rs 280 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter. This follows the Rs 262 crore profit noted in the previous quarter, marking the company's first consecutive quarters of profitability.

In its audited results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, BSNL highlighted a remarkable turnaround from a Rs 849 crore loss in the same quarter of the previous year. Overall, BSNL's annual losses decreased by 58%, from Rs 5,370 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 2,247 crore in 2024-25, alongside improvements in operating metrics and revenue growth in key sectors such as mobility and Fiber to the Home (FTTH).

Despite the positive outlook, BSNL faces challenges with higher depreciation and amortisation costs due to recent spectrum purchases and capital expenditure. However, the company is optimistic about its long-term profitability, driven by 4G/5G advancements, infrastructure investments, and asset monetisation efforts. According to the Ministry of Communications, these strategic moves will underpin future growth, even as short-term profits may appear subdued.

(With inputs from agencies.)