Akums Pharmaceuticals Sees Robust Recovery with Global Ambitions

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., India's leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), reported impressive financial growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company witnessed a notable rebound in the fourth quarter, setting a strong trajectory for future expansion on a global scale.

In the final quarter of FY25, Akums registered revenue of Rs. 1,073 crore, marking a 12.4% growth compared to the previous year. With a 10.4% EBITDA margin, the company concluded FY25 with a total consolidated income of Rs. 4,170 crore and an improved adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.3%. A key highlight of the year was a EUR200 million contract to supply pharmaceutical products to regulated markets in Europe, beginning in 2027.

Investments in infrastructure and R&D, including Rs. 272 crore in capital expenditure, have positioned Akums for expansive domestic and international operations. Despite some segments facing challenges, the company remains committed to leveraging innovation and strategic initiatives for continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)