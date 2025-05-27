Left Menu

Akums Pharmaceuticals Sees Robust Recovery with Global Ambitions

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced significant growth in its financial results for FY25, including a 12.4% increase in Q4 revenue and securing a significant EUR200 million contract in Europe. The company continues its global expansion and innovation in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:18 IST
Akums Pharmaceuticals Sees Robust Recovery with Global Ambitions
Akums Reports Q4 FY25 with 12.4% Revenue Growth, FY25 Adj. EBITDA Remained Strong at 12.3%. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., India's leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), reported impressive financial growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company witnessed a notable rebound in the fourth quarter, setting a strong trajectory for future expansion on a global scale.

In the final quarter of FY25, Akums registered revenue of Rs. 1,073 crore, marking a 12.4% growth compared to the previous year. With a 10.4% EBITDA margin, the company concluded FY25 with a total consolidated income of Rs. 4,170 crore and an improved adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.3%. A key highlight of the year was a EUR200 million contract to supply pharmaceutical products to regulated markets in Europe, beginning in 2027.

Investments in infrastructure and R&D, including Rs. 272 crore in capital expenditure, have positioned Akums for expansive domestic and international operations. Despite some segments facing challenges, the company remains committed to leveraging innovation and strategic initiatives for continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025