Maruti Suzuki's Electrifying Training Program: Empowering the EV Technicians of Tomorrow

Maruti Suzuki India has introduced a comprehensive training program across 130 Industrial Training Institutes to cater to the high voltage systems in electric and hybrid vehicles. Aimed at fast-tracking EV adoption, the program seeks to build confidence among consumers and train over 4,100 students annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:27 IST
Maruti Suzuki India has unveiled a robust training initiative to equip future automotive technicians with skills to handle high-voltage systems necessary for electric and hybrid vehicles. The program is available in 130 Industrial Training Institutes across 24 states and four Union Territories.

The automaker has invested around Rs 3.9 crore in the initiative, emphasizing its role as a key enabler for the quicker adoption of electric vehicles in India. Maruti Suzuki's Senior Executive Officer for Corporate Affairs, Rahul Bharti, highlighted the need for this program after identifying customer concerns over after-sales support for EVs.

Each year, the training will benefit over 4,100 students who will either join Maruti Suzuki's service network or work with other OEMs. As Maruti Suzuki prepares to launch its first electric vehicle, the e Vitara, in September, it already boasts models equipped with strong hybrid technology.

