Eastern Railway Tightens Security: Bloggers and YouTubers Warned Against Unauthorized Filming

Eastern Railway has intensified restrictions on photography and videography at stations citing national security concerns. This move follows the arrest of a YouTuber accused of sharing sensitive data. Enhanced surveillance measures are in place to prevent unauthorized filming by bloggers and YouTubers.

The Eastern Railway has issued a firm warning to bloggers and YouTubers, urging them to refrain from capturing detailed photographs or videos of stations under its jurisdiction. The railway authorities cite national security interests as the reason behind this directive.

The crackdown comes in the wake of the arrest of Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who faces charges of sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives. In response, authorities are stepping up surveillance to ensure important stations, which serve as vital connectivity hubs, remain secure from unwanted scrutiny.

While restrictions on station premises photography and videography have always existed, the Eastern Railway now reiterates the importance of compliance. News media may cover events at stations, but ordinary citizens are barred from capturing images, officials have clarified. The need to bolster measures is driven by the current sensitive security situation, officials explained.

