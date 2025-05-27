Left Menu

India's FDI Landscape: A Tale of Growth Amid Decline

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India decreased by 24.5% to USD 9.34 billion in the January-March quarter of 2024-25. Despite this decline, FDI grew by 13% to USD 50 billion over the prior fiscal year. The October-December 2024-25 quarter also saw reduced inflows due to global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:53 IST
India's FDI Landscape: A Tale of Growth Amid Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India saw a notable dip, with the inflow dropping to USD 9.34 billion in the January-March quarter of 2024-25, marking a 24.5% decline year-on-year, as per government data released recently.

The January-March 2023-24 period witnessed FDI inflows of USD 12.38 billion, while the full 2023-24 fiscal year recorded USD 44.42 billion. Economic uncertainties globally contributed to a 5.6% year-on-year contraction in FDI during the October-December 2024-25 quarter, amounting to USD 10.9 billion.

Despite these quarterly downturns, total FDI, comprising equity inflows, reinvested earnings, and other capital, surged by 14% to reach USD 81.04 billion in the last fiscal year. This figure represents the highest level in the past three years, compared to USD 71.3 billion in 2023-24.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025