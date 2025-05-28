Left Menu

India's New Powerhouse: 9000 HP Electric Locomotive Revolutionizes Rail Freight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a 9000 horsepower electric locomotive in Dahod, Gujarat, marking a transformative advancement for Indian Railways. This engine promises enhanced freight efficiency, reducing trips and congestion. The new locomotive aligns with the 'Make in India' vision and strengthens India's global rail manufacturing position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 00:37 IST
In a groundbreaking development for Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the nation's most powerful single-unit electric locomotive in Dahod, Gujarat. The 9000 horsepower engine is set to revolutionize freight operations, boasting the ability to move longer and heavier trains with increased efficiency.

Unlike previous models that required the coupling of smaller engines, this locomotive presents a unified solution, cutting down on the number of trips needed and easing congestion on high-density routes. This advancement promises to streamline operations and reduce costs significantly by addressing one of Indian Railways' longstanding challenges—traffic bottlenecks on major freight routes.

Set against the backdrop of the 'Make in India' initiative, the locomotive's development has made heavy use of domestically sourced materials, promoting local economic growth. Furthermore, its production at a state-of-the-art facility in Dahod underpins India's ambition to become a key player in the global railway industry.

