India's New Powerhouse: 9000 HP Electric Locomotive Revolutionizes Rail Freight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a 9000 horsepower electric locomotive in Dahod, Gujarat, marking a transformative advancement for Indian Railways. This engine promises enhanced freight efficiency, reducing trips and congestion. The new locomotive aligns with the 'Make in India' vision and strengthens India's global rail manufacturing position.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking development for Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the nation's most powerful single-unit electric locomotive in Dahod, Gujarat. The 9000 horsepower engine is set to revolutionize freight operations, boasting the ability to move longer and heavier trains with increased efficiency.
Unlike previous models that required the coupling of smaller engines, this locomotive presents a unified solution, cutting down on the number of trips needed and easing congestion on high-density routes. This advancement promises to streamline operations and reduce costs significantly by addressing one of Indian Railways' longstanding challenges—traffic bottlenecks on major freight routes.
Set against the backdrop of the 'Make in India' initiative, the locomotive's development has made heavy use of domestically sourced materials, promoting local economic growth. Furthermore, its production at a state-of-the-art facility in Dahod underpins India's ambition to become a key player in the global railway industry.
ALSO READ
This is outcome of your determination, discipline and hard work: PM Narendra Modi to CBSE Class 10, 12 students on results.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Ahmedabad-Veraval Vande Bharat service and Valsad-Dahod express train.
Today is May 26; I became prime minister for the first time on this day in 2014: Narendra Modi at rally in Gujarat's Dahod.
Not blood but sindoor runs in my veins: PM Narendra Modi at Bikaner rally.
Had Balasaheb Thackeray been alive, he would have hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for success of Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah.