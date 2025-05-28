Left Menu

IMF and El Salvador Secure $120 Million Agreement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed to disburse $120 million to El Salvador after the first review of a $1.4 billion program. This disbursement awaits approval from the IMF executive board. El Salvador had earlier secured a $500 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 02:48 IST
IMF and El Salvador Secure $120 Million Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Tuesday an agreement with El Salvador for a $120 million disbursement post the first evaluation of a $1.4 billion 40-month program.

This financial support depends on the IMF executive board's approval. Earlier, in February, the IMF had sanctioned a $1.4 billion extended fund facility for the country.

According to the IMF, "Most program targets set for the first review were comfortably met, and implementation of the structural benchmarks is progressing well." Additionally, in March, El Salvador secured a separate $500 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank to bolster its budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025