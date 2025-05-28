Belrise Industries Makes a Strong Debut on Stock Market

On Wednesday, Belrise Industries Ltd, a manufacturer of automotive components, debuted with significant growth on the stock market, listing at a premium of over 11% above its issue price of Rs 90.

Opening the trade at Rs 98.50, the stock surged by 9.44% on the BSE and later extended its gains to 14.66%, closing at Rs 103.20. At the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 100, marking an 11.11% premium.

The company's market valuation reached Rs 8,262.53 crore, showing strong demand during its initial public offering, which was subscribed 41.30 times. Belrise Industries offers a variety of safety-critical systems and engineering solutions for multiple vehicle types, maintaining relationships with major OEMs such as Bajaj Auto and Honda.