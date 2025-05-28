Taiwan Strengthens US Ties Amid Trade Tensions

In a strategic move to bolster ties with Washington, Taiwan's President has promised to procure more American products, including natural gas and oil. This comes as the island nation confronts a looming 32% tariff proposed by the US under the Trump administration.

Highlighting the significance of balanced trade, Taiwan aims to boost its energy independence while strengthening economic links with the United States. Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's leader, also expressed willingness to participate in US efforts to lead advancements in artificial intelligence.

The exchange occurs in the shadow of heightened tensions with China, which continues to assert territorial claims over Taiwan. Washington has reiterated its commitment to providing Taiwan with defensive capabilities, reinforcing the importance of economic and trade ties in fortifying Taiwan against potential coercion from Beijing.