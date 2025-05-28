Left Menu

Historic Leadership Shift: Indian Elected Chairman of Global Packaging Association

For the first time, an Indian, M L Agarwal, has been elected as the Chairman of the International Corrugated Case Association. The India-based Central India Packaging leadership predicts significant market growth, with Hyderabad set to host the ICCA Summit in 2027, highlighting India's burgeoning eco-friendly packaging sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development, an Indian, M L Agarwal, has been elected as the Chairman of the International Corrugated Case Association (ICCA), marking a first in the organization's 64-year history. Agarwal, who is the head of Central India Packaging, was appointed at the ICCA Global Summit recently held in Osaka, Japan.

The ICCA, a USA-based global body established in 1961, represents the international corrugated packaging industry, advocating for sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions. Traditionally, the association's leadership has been dominated by members from North America, Europe, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, and Canada. This shift reflects a broader trend in the sector's globalization.

Ankit Agarwal, serving as the India Director on the ICCA Board, indicates that the Indian corrugated packaging market, currently valued at USD 7.8 billion, is set to reach USD 18.6 billion by 2033. Meanwhile, the global market is expected to grow to USD 179.5 billion by 2025. This burgeoning market will be prominently featured when Hyderabad hosts the ICCA Summit in 2027, marking a major milestone for India's eco-friendly packaging industry.

