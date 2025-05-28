Left Menu

Adloggs: Revolutionizing Grassroots Logistics in India

Adloggs Technologies, founded by Darshan Krishnasamy in Avinashi, is transforming India's logistics with AI-driven solutions. Serving over 30,000 daily deliveries, the platform connects small businesses, gig workers, and tech, with plans for significant growth by FY26. The company fosters micro-entrepreneurship and offers a decentralized workforce model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:19 IST
Adloggs Technologies Pvt. Ltd., emerging from the tier-3 town of Avinashi, is changing the landscape of logistics in India. This innovative company has grown rapidly in just four years, evolving from a local delivery solution to a powerful logistics platform that effectively connects small businesses, gig workers, and technology.

Founded by Darshan Krishnasamy, Adloggs is purpose-built to tackle the challenges of India's hyperlocal markets. The company manages over 30,000 deliveries a day and plans to expand to 100,000 by FY26. Their AI-driven order allocation engine complements a burgeoning network of over 1,000 local delivery agencies, aiming for INR 100 Cr in annual revenue next year.

Adloggs sets itself apart with its grassroots beginnings in tier-3 India, AI-led operations, and reliable income for its delivery partners. The company champions micro-entrepreneurship, enabling a decentralized workforce model. With zero upfront franchise fees, Adloggs invites entrepreneurs and professionals to join their network, backed by partnerships with major brands like KFC and McDonald's.

