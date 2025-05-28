Adloggs: Revolutionizing Grassroots Logistics in India

Adloggs Technologies Pvt. Ltd., emerging from the tier-3 town of Avinashi, is changing the landscape of logistics in India. This innovative company has grown rapidly in just four years, evolving from a local delivery solution to a powerful logistics platform that effectively connects small businesses, gig workers, and technology.

Founded by Darshan Krishnasamy, Adloggs is purpose-built to tackle the challenges of India's hyperlocal markets. The company manages over 30,000 deliveries a day and plans to expand to 100,000 by FY26. Their AI-driven order allocation engine complements a burgeoning network of over 1,000 local delivery agencies, aiming for INR 100 Cr in annual revenue next year.

Adloggs sets itself apart with its grassroots beginnings in tier-3 India, AI-led operations, and reliable income for its delivery partners. The company champions micro-entrepreneurship, enabling a decentralized workforce model. With zero upfront franchise fees, Adloggs invites entrepreneurs and professionals to join their network, backed by partnerships with major brands like KFC and McDonald's.

(With inputs from agencies.)