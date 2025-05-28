Tensions Rise as Russia Masses Troops near Ukraine's Sumy Region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has highlighted the alarming presence of 50,000 Russian troops amassed near Ukraine's northern Sumy region, as tensions between the two nations escalate once more.

With Russia apparently preparing for a possible summer offensive, Kyiv scrambles to counteract any large-scale military advances, amid ongoing diplomatic negotiations and failed ceasefire talks.

Meanwhile, the battlefront remains active, with Zelenskiy confirming recent territorial exchanges, reiterating the gravity of the situation as both nations consider further negotiations involving Turkey, the Vatican, and Switzerland.

(With inputs from agencies.)