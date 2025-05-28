Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Russia Masses Troops near Ukraine's Sumy Region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reports that Russia has assembled 50,000 troops near the Sumy region, raising concerns of a possible offensive. Kyiv is taking measures to counter this threat while engaging in diplomatic efforts for ceasefire talks, with Russia seeking a buffer zone along their border.

Tensions Rise as Russia Masses Troops near Ukraine's Sumy Region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has highlighted the alarming presence of 50,000 Russian troops amassed near Ukraine's northern Sumy region, as tensions between the two nations escalate once more.

With Russia apparently preparing for a possible summer offensive, Kyiv scrambles to counteract any large-scale military advances, amid ongoing diplomatic negotiations and failed ceasefire talks.

Meanwhile, the battlefront remains active, with Zelenskiy confirming recent territorial exchanges, reiterating the gravity of the situation as both nations consider further negotiations involving Turkey, the Vatican, and Switzerland.

