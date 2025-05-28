Left Menu

Almondz Global Securities: Navigating Growth in Green Energy and Financial Sphere

Almondz Global Securities reports a 2.5% rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, boosted by solid performances in its infrastructure consulting, green energy, and financial services sectors. Operating income notably increased by 14.85%, with growth expected from new ethanol plant capacities and fee-based income expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, Almondz Global Securities recorded a 2.5% increase in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, attributing the growth to strong outcomes in its infrastructure consulting, green energy, and financial services sectors.

The company's operating income rose significantly by 14.85% to Rs 53.22 crore, compared to Rs 46.34 crore in the previous year, further indicating robust business performance. This increase comes amid a 25.94% rise in annual operating income, reflecting the company's strategic focus on high-growth areas.

Almondz continues to invest in infrastructure and green energy projects, such as the ethanol plant in Himachal Pradesh, to enhance its future financial standing. The firm is also expanding its financial services by focusing on fee-based income and advanced technology solutions, expecting substantial growth in upcoming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

