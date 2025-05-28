Dr. Payal Kanodia Honored with Custodian of Humanity Award 2025

In a distinguished ceremony held at the Constitution Club of India, Dr. Payal Kanodia, chairperson and trustee of the M3M Foundation, was honored with the Custodian of Humanity Award 2025. This accolade celebrates her impactful contributions in the realms of social activism and healthcare.

The event, organized jointly by Medgate Today and the Global Medical and Allied Awards Forum (GMAAF), acknowledged Dr. Kanodia's pivotal role as a visionary leader in advancing healthcare access and social reforms in India. Addressing the audience, Dr. Kanodia emphasized the role of healthcare as a fundamental right and reiterated her commitment to building an inclusive and empowered India.

Under Dr. Kanodia's leadership, the M3M Foundation has significantly expanded efforts in education and healthcare, touching millions across India. With initiatives ranging from mobile health clinics to innovative nutritional programs, the Foundation has made strides in community health and women's welfare. The award further cements Dr. Kanodia's standing as a preeminent figure in philanthropy and social impact.