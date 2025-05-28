Left Menu

French Taxi Drivers in Revolt: Budget Cuts Spur Nationwide Protests

French taxi drivers are protesting proposed government cuts to funding for patient transport, aiming to save 150 million euros. This is part of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's plan to address France's budget deficit. The cuts threaten drivers' incomes, sparking widespread protests and industry pushback.

French taxi drivers are taking to the streets to protest against the government's proposed cuts to subsidies for patient transport services. The cuts are part of an ambitious budget plan by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou to save 40 billion euros and tackle France's looming budget deficit.

The proposed reductions would slash 150 million euros from the six billion euros spent annually on private taxi and ambulance services. This has prompted drivers, many of whom depend heavily on these state-funded fares, to stage demonstrations across Paris, leading to several arrests.

Industry leaders argue the government is ignoring their cost-saving suggestions, while critics claim the burden unfairly targets taxi drivers. The controversy unfolds as France struggles with a public sector deficit and international scrutiny over its financial health.

