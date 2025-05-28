Scoda Tubes IPO: A Promising Start with Strong Investor Interest

The initial public offer of stainless-steel tubes and pipes manufacturer Scoda Tubes was met with substantial investor interest, as the IPO saw a subscription rate of 2.06 times on its opening day.

Bidding for Scoda Tubes' IPO opened with a robust response, with investors applying for 2,43,53,100 shares, significantly exceeding the 1,18,46,169 shares available.

This vibrant activity highlights confidence in the Gujarat-based company, which plans to utilize the Rs 220 crore raised to expand its production facilities and address various capital requirements.