Left Menu

Scoda Tubes IPO: A Promising Start with Strong Investor Interest

Scoda Tubes' IPO, aiming to raise Rs 220 crore, received strong interest on its launch day, with subscriptions reaching 2.06 times the shares on offer. The company plans to use the proceeds to expand production capacity and fulfill other corporate needs. The IPO closes on May 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:26 IST
Scoda Tubes IPO: A Promising Start with Strong Investor Interest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of stainless-steel tubes and pipes manufacturer Scoda Tubes was met with substantial investor interest, as the IPO saw a subscription rate of 2.06 times on its opening day.

Bidding for Scoda Tubes' IPO opened with a robust response, with investors applying for 2,43,53,100 shares, significantly exceeding the 1,18,46,169 shares available.

This vibrant activity highlights confidence in the Gujarat-based company, which plans to utilize the Rs 220 crore raised to expand its production facilities and address various capital requirements.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025