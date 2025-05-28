Left Menu

Schloss Bangalore's IPO Clocks 4.5x Subscription Amid Strong Investor Interest

Schloss Bangalore's IPO, representing Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, was subscribed 4.5 times on its closing day. The Rs 3,500-crore IPO saw significant interest from institutional buyers. The company plans to use the funds to repay debts and for corporate activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:32 IST
Schloss Bangalore's IPO Clocks 4.5x Subscription Amid Strong Investor Interest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering of Schloss Bangalore, operator of Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, witnessed substantial interest, receiving 4.50 times subscription by its closing day. According to NSE data, 20,96,73,206 shares were bid against 4,66,10,169 available.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the charge with a subscription rate of 7.46 times, while non-institutional investors participated at a rate of 1.02 times. Retail investors subscribed to 83% of their allotted portion. A total of Rs 1,575 crore was secured from anchor investors.

This Rs 3,500-crore IPO includes a Rs 2,500-crore fresh issue and a Rs 1,000-crore offer for sale by Project Ballet Bangalore Holdings. The firm, renowned for its luxurious Leela hotels, plans to use the IPO proceeds to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025