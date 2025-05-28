Major Boost for Andhra Pradesh: Badvel-Nellore Corridor Approved

In a significant development for Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned a pivotal project—the construction of a 4-Lane Badvel-Nellore Corridor. Spanning over 109 kilometers, this undertaking, with a budget of Rs 3,653 crore, aims to enhance the state's connectivity and economic prospects.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude towards PM Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for their roles in approving the corridor. Emphasizing its impact, Naidu acknowledged that this initiative would significantly contribute to the state's economic growth, infrastructure progress, and youth development across various districts.

Implemented under the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) mode, the corridor is a vital infrastructure project. It promises to reduce the travel distance to Krishanpatnam port by 34 km, from the current 142 km to 108 km, thus facilitating smoother transport and trade routes.

