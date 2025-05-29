Navigating Economic Turbulence: Fed's Tough Decisions on Inflation and Unemployment

During their last meeting, Federal Reserve officials recognized the challenging decisions ahead with rising inflation and unemployment, compounded by financial market volatility. The Fed staff warned of recession risks, causing apprehension despite President Trump's tariff postponement, which initially alleviated economic downturn fears.

The minutes revealed ongoing concerns over shifting market conditions and potential repercussions of Trump administration policies. Fed officials highlighted the need for vigilance in bond markets, aware that changes in the U.S. dollar's role and rising Treasury yields might significantly influence the economy's trajectory.

Balancing inflation with employment remains pivotal, as Fed members debated prioritizing inflation management versus bolstering growth. Upcoming projections will clarify policymakers' expectations for inflation, employment, and interest rates amidst an uncertain economic landscape, with the next meeting scheduled for June 17-18.

(With inputs from agencies.)