Trump's Tariff Tango: 'TACO' Diplomacy in Global Trade

President Donald Trump has defended his controversial approach to imposing, and then retracting, high import tariffs, a tactic that's sparked the phrase 'TACO' - Trump Always Chickens Out. This method has routinely unsettled markets by initially hiking tariffs on global goods, causing investors to react sharply.

Trump insists this strategy is part of his negotiation tactic, citing a shift to more reasonable figures after launching with exaggerated tariffs. He has faced criticism for causing market instability, a stance he rebuffs by highlighting what he claims is a $14 trillion influx in US investment, though this figure is questioned by economic analysts.

The volatility seen in the S&P 500 index underscores the impact of Trump's tariff threats, which oscillate between tightening the screws on international players like China and the EU and stepping back to allow negotiations. Trump maintains his methods are effective in bringing negotiating partners to the table, contradicting claims of economic detriment.