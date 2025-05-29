Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: 'TACO' Diplomacy in Global Trade

President Donald Trump's approach to high tariffs and subsequent retreats has coined the term 'TACO' - Trump Always Chickens Out. This strategy has led to market volatility and $14 trillion in supposed new US investments, yet remains contentious as negotiations with global powers continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 02:35 IST
Trump's Tariff Tango: 'TACO' Diplomacy in Global Trade
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has defended his controversial approach to imposing, and then retracting, high import tariffs, a tactic that's sparked the phrase 'TACO' - Trump Always Chickens Out. This method has routinely unsettled markets by initially hiking tariffs on global goods, causing investors to react sharply.

Trump insists this strategy is part of his negotiation tactic, citing a shift to more reasonable figures after launching with exaggerated tariffs. He has faced criticism for causing market instability, a stance he rebuffs by highlighting what he claims is a $14 trillion influx in US investment, though this figure is questioned by economic analysts.

The volatility seen in the S&P 500 index underscores the impact of Trump's tariff threats, which oscillate between tightening the screws on international players like China and the EU and stepping back to allow negotiations. Trump maintains his methods are effective in bringing negotiating partners to the table, contradicting claims of economic detriment.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025