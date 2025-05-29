Choppy Markets: Investors Weigh Fed Minutes and Trade Moves
U.S. stock indexes fell on Wednesday as investors evaluated recent Federal Reserve minutes. Nvidia's shares rose post-market despite a forecast for lower future revenue. The trading session saw notable declines in semiconductor stocks amid U.S. trade restrictions with China. Analysts predict stable market levels by year-end.
The U.S. stock market faced a downturn on Wednesday, with key indexes closing lower as investors processed the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes. Late trading saw a drop in chip designer stocks following reports of U.S. trade restrictions against China, further influencing market sentiment.
Despite the overall decline, Nvidia shares rose by 5% after outperforming quarterly sales expectations, although it forecasted lower future revenue. This uplift followed the shock from an earlier Financial Times report stating President Donald Trump's administration's clampdown on U.S. semiconductor software sales to Chinese groups, leading to drops in Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys shares.
The Dow Jones fell by 244.95 points, S&P 500 decreased by 32.99 points, and Nasdaq Composite lost 98.23 points. While stocks rose earlier this week after Trump softened his tariff stance on the EU, current analyst polls anticipate that the benchmark index will remain stable throughout the year, affected by current trade uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
