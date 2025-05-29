Left Menu

Choppy Markets: Investors Weigh Fed Minutes and Trade Moves

U.S. stock indexes fell on Wednesday as investors evaluated recent Federal Reserve minutes. Nvidia's shares rose post-market despite a forecast for lower future revenue. The trading session saw notable declines in semiconductor stocks amid U.S. trade restrictions with China. Analysts predict stable market levels by year-end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 02:57 IST
Choppy Markets: Investors Weigh Fed Minutes and Trade Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. stock market faced a downturn on Wednesday, with key indexes closing lower as investors processed the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes. Late trading saw a drop in chip designer stocks following reports of U.S. trade restrictions against China, further influencing market sentiment.

Despite the overall decline, Nvidia shares rose by 5% after outperforming quarterly sales expectations, although it forecasted lower future revenue. This uplift followed the shock from an earlier Financial Times report stating President Donald Trump's administration's clampdown on U.S. semiconductor software sales to Chinese groups, leading to drops in Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys shares.

The Dow Jones fell by 244.95 points, S&P 500 decreased by 32.99 points, and Nasdaq Composite lost 98.23 points. While stocks rose earlier this week after Trump softened his tariff stance on the EU, current analyst polls anticipate that the benchmark index will remain stable throughout the year, affected by current trade uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025