Financial Shifts: From Shein's Listings to Nissan's Fundraising Ambitions

Top stories from the Financial Times include Shein's potential listing transfer to Hong Kong, Nissan's $7 billion fundraising plan backed by the British government, Musk's xAI collaboration with Telegram, and UK's new powers to steer pension funds towards investing in British assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 08:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Financial Times highlights key developments involving major firms and financial movements. Shein is reportedly considering Hong Kong as the preferred location for its long-anticipated stock market listing, a shift from its previous focus on London.

Nissan is planning to raise approximately $7 billion with the support of a British government-backed loan. The funds are intended to bolster their Sunderland plant, utilizing a combination of asset sales and debt market strategies.

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, has struck a deal with Telegram to integrate its Grok chatbot, with a $300 million investment, targeting Telegram's vast user base. Additionally, UK finance minister Rachel Reeves has announced measures to ensure pension funds support British assets, promising significant investments in businesses and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

