Crackdown on Fraud: Japanese Nationals Detained in Cambodia

Cambodian authorities, in cooperation with the Japanese government, have detained some Japanese nationals as part of a crackdown on fraud centers in Cambodia, according to a statement from a Japanese government spokesperson on Thursday.

The United Nations reports that criminal gangs in Southeast Asia have trafficked hundreds of thousands of people to scam centers, generating billions in illegal revenue annually. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, mentioned during a press conference that the Japanese government is in the process of confirming the details regarding the number and location of those detained.

On Wednesday, Kyodo news agency, referencing Cambodian government officials, reported that approximately 30 Japanese individuals suspected of participating in fraudulent activities were moved to Phnom Penh following their arrest in Poipet. These scams typically involve reaching out to victims through social media and messaging apps to build rapport before coaxing them into fraudulent investments.