Left Menu

Crackdown on Fraud: Japanese Nationals Detained in Cambodia

Cambodian authorities, alongside Japanese cooperation, have detained Japanese nationals as part of efforts to tackle fraud centers in Cambodia. These centers, part of larger Southeast Asian criminal gangs, have been exploiting thousands for illicit profits. Japan is currently verifying the specifics of these detentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 09:25 IST
Crackdown on Fraud: Japanese Nationals Detained in Cambodia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cambodian authorities, in cooperation with the Japanese government, have detained some Japanese nationals as part of a crackdown on fraud centers in Cambodia, according to a statement from a Japanese government spokesperson on Thursday.

The United Nations reports that criminal gangs in Southeast Asia have trafficked hundreds of thousands of people to scam centers, generating billions in illegal revenue annually. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, mentioned during a press conference that the Japanese government is in the process of confirming the details regarding the number and location of those detained.

On Wednesday, Kyodo news agency, referencing Cambodian government officials, reported that approximately 30 Japanese individuals suspected of participating in fraudulent activities were moved to Phnom Penh following their arrest in Poipet. These scams typically involve reaching out to victims through social media and messaging apps to build rapport before coaxing them into fraudulent investments.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025