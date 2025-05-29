New Era of Green Financing: PT SMI and AFD Forge Forward with Strategic MoU
PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (PT SMI) and Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding, strengthening their partnership to promote sustainable development and green financing in Indonesia. The strategic collaboration focuses on infrastructure projects mitigating climate change and supporting low-carbon development.
In a significant move towards advancing sustainable development, PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) (PT SMI) and Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) have renewed their partnership through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement was formalized on May 28, 2025, at Jakarta's Fairmont Hotel, demonstrating a shared commitment to climate resilience and green financing initiatives.
This marks the third MoU between the institutions, broadening their cooperation beyond financing. The MoU encompasses support for national development transformation, capacity building in climate change and healthcare, and bilateral publications. It underscores a strategic bond between Indonesia and France, promoting inclusive, low-carbon progress.
PT SMI, established in 2009 under Indonesia's Ministry of Finance, continues to play a pivotal role in green infrastructure financing. Through platforms like SDG Indonesia One, they aim to collaborate on projects like the Pekanbaru Water Supply System and the Ijen Geothermal Power Plant, furthering efforts to address climate change effectively.
