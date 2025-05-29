DS Group Surpasses Rs. 10,000 Crore Revenue, Aims for Rs. 20,000 Crore by Centenary Year

The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leading FMCG conglomerate in India, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Rs. 10,000 crore in revenue for the fiscal year 2024-25. The group now ranks among the top 15 FMCG companies in the country, driven primarily by a strong performance in the Food & Beverage segment.

DS Group's strategic focus on innovation and consumer experience has resulted in a consistent growth trajectory, with a 16% CAGR over the past three years. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, emphasized the Group's dedication to quality, innovation, and a vast distribution network reaching millions of retailers across India.

Looking ahead, the Group is targeting a Rs. 20,000 crore milestone by its centenary, supported by green initiatives and a commitment to sustainable practices. Plans include expanding hospitality investments and introducing innovative products in the FMCG sector, while maintaining its leadership in mouth fresheners and confectionery markets.

