DS Group Surpasses Rs. 10,000 Crore Revenue, Aims for Rs. 20,000 Crore by Centenary Year

The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) achieved a milestone by surpassing Rs. 10,000 crore in revenue for FY 2024-25, ranking among India's top 15 FMCG companies. The Group plans to double this achievement by its centenary year, emphasizing sustainability, innovation, and expansion across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:05 IST
Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leading FMCG conglomerate in India, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Rs. 10,000 crore in revenue for the fiscal year 2024-25. The group now ranks among the top 15 FMCG companies in the country, driven primarily by a strong performance in the Food & Beverage segment.

DS Group's strategic focus on innovation and consumer experience has resulted in a consistent growth trajectory, with a 16% CAGR over the past three years. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, emphasized the Group's dedication to quality, innovation, and a vast distribution network reaching millions of retailers across India.

Looking ahead, the Group is targeting a Rs. 20,000 crore milestone by its centenary, supported by green initiatives and a commitment to sustainable practices. Plans include expanding hospitality investments and introducing innovative products in the FMCG sector, while maintaining its leadership in mouth fresheners and confectionery markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

