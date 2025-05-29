Left Menu

Supreme Facility Management Boasts Robust Financial Growth in FY25

Supreme Facility Management Limited reported significant growth in its FY25 financials, with a 12.15% revenue increase and a 95.04% rise in net profit. The company credits its success to operational excellence and a strong focus on sustainability, enhancing profitability and market stature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:34 IST
Supreme Facility Management Standalone Net Profit Jumps 95% in FY25. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Facility Management Limited, a notable entity in the facility management domain, has unveiled its financial results for the second half of FY25, showcasing impressive growth metrics.

The company recorded a standalone total income of Rs 169.28 crore for H2, marking a year-over-year growth of 3.20%. Notably, the EBITDA rose by 22.12% to Rs 16.43 crore, with an expanded EBITDA margin of 9.70%. Net profits witnessed a 12.11% uptick to Rs 2.78 crore, enhancing the net profit margin to 1.64%.

In a consolidated view, Supreme's total income reached Rs 403.49 crore, increasing by 13.04%. Consolidated EBITDA grew by 22.49% to Rs 36.29 crore, while net profits soared by 59.19% to Rs 7.95 crore, resulting in a net profit margin of 1.97%. CEO Amol Shingate attributes these achievements to a focus on sustainability and operational excellence.

