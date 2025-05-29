Left Menu

N Venu Takes the Helm: Hitachi India's Strategic Leadership Shift

Hitachi India announced the appointment of N Venu as Managing Director effective June 2, 2025. Venu, currently MD & CEO of Hitachi Energy India, succeeds Bharat Kaushal, who becomes Executive Chairman. Venu aims to expand Hitachi's digital business and create synergies across the group's operations in India.

In a strategic leadership shift, Hitachi India announced on Thursday the appointment of N Venu as its new Managing Director, effective June 2, 2025. Venu, currently serving as the Managing Director & CEO of Hitachi Energy India, will take over from Bharat Kaushal.

Bharat Kaushal, who has been elevated to the position of Executive Chairman of Hitachi India starting April 1, 2025, expressed full confidence in Venu's capabilities to drive growth. Under Venu's leadership, the focus will be on expanding Hitachi's footprint in India, in alignment with the company's Inspire 2027 management plan.

Venu aims to consolidate the diverse operations of 28 Hitachi group companies in India, enhancing value for customers through digital transformation. The new appointment highlights Hitachi's ambition to make India a crucial hub within its global ecosystem, particularly in sectors like rail, digital industries, and healthcare.

