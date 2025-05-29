India's Economic Horizon: Charting a Path to a USD 5 Trillion Economy by 2027

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran voiced optimism on Thursday about India's ambitions to achieve a USD 5 trillion economy by 2027-28. Despite navigating complex geopolitical landscapes, India is poised to leverage shifting global trade dynamics. Nageswaran acknowledged the country's geopolitical headwinds but noted that certain sectors could benefit from U.S. tariffs, offering new business opportunities for India.

Nageswaran identified five key challenges that must be overcome for India to transform into a developed nation by 2047. He highlighted the incongruity of capital-intensive growth models with India's significant labor resources, presenting structural employment challenges. Nageswaran pointed out that the energy transition poses additional hurdles to capital-led growth, citing the necessity of affordable power amid the added costs of transitioning energy sources.

Addressing India's economic needs, Nageswaran stressed the critical role of domestic resource mobilization, steady household savings growth, and income generation. He emphasized that private sector engagement is crucial for reaching India's growth aspirations, advocating for equitable income distribution, strategic use of capital and labor, improved workplace culture, and heightened investment in research and development. He also noted the imbalance in growth between private sector profitability and capital formation as an area needing focus.

Discussing AI and robotics, Nageswaran warned of potential threats to India's services sector, which could erode its competitive edge. He underscored India's reliance on foreign sources for critical minerals, highlighting strategic vulnerabilities. Nageswaran elaborated on the societal trust deficit, explaining that a lack of trust between the government and private sector contributes to regulatory challenges.

He also advised the private sector against anticipating a drastic depreciation of the rupee as seen in previous decades, suggesting a stabilized currency outlook. Looking forward, he projected a future where global trade prioritizes supply chain security over efficiency, predicting the formation of two major trade blocs. Concluding, Nageswaran underscored the importance of staying focused on long-term structural reforms amid short-term uncertainties.