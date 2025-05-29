JetBlue and United Airlines Forge 'Blue Sky' Partnership

JetBlue Airways and United Airlines have entered a groundbreaking collaboration, 'Blue Sky', aimed at enhancing consumer options by allowing travelers to book flights seamlessly across both airlines' platforms while earning interchangeable frequent flyer points.

As part of the agreement, which awaits U.S. regulatory approval, JetBlue will grant United access to slots at New York's JFK airport for up to seven daily round-trip flights, beginning in 2027. In exchange, JetBlue gains additional flight timings at Newark. Some terms could be operational soon pending regulatory go-ahead.

JetBlue's CEO praised the alliance as a significant stride in providing diverse choices for travelers. This partnership also addresses previous setbacks faced by both airlines, including JetBlue's blocked alliance with American Airlines and United's adjustments at Newark hub.