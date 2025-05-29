Left Menu

JetBlue and United Airlines Forge 'Blue Sky' Partnership

JetBlue Airways and United Airlines announced a collaboration called 'Blue Sky' allowing customers to book flights on both airlines' websites and earn interchangeable points in their frequent flyer programs. The deal includes access improvements at JFK and Newark airports and aims to enhance customer experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

JetBlue Airways and United Airlines have entered a groundbreaking collaboration, 'Blue Sky', aimed at enhancing consumer options by allowing travelers to book flights seamlessly across both airlines' platforms while earning interchangeable frequent flyer points.

As part of the agreement, which awaits U.S. regulatory approval, JetBlue will grant United access to slots at New York's JFK airport for up to seven daily round-trip flights, beginning in 2027. In exchange, JetBlue gains additional flight timings at Newark. Some terms could be operational soon pending regulatory go-ahead.

JetBlue's CEO praised the alliance as a significant stride in providing diverse choices for travelers. This partnership also addresses previous setbacks faced by both airlines, including JetBlue's blocked alliance with American Airlines and United's adjustments at Newark hub.

