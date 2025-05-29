Europe's Travel Boom: A Record-Breaking Tourism Surge

A surge in international travel spending is poised to impact Europe's tourism economy, with an anticipated 11% rise to $838 billion this year. France and Spain are gearing up to welcome record numbers of tourists, marking a robust rebound for the travel industry, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

WTTC CEO Julia Simpson indicated that President Donald Trump's trade and migration policies, along with unfavorable currency exchange rates, might deter Canadians and Mexicans from visiting the United States. This trend could lead to an increased influx to Europe as an alternative destination.

Simpson also highlighted that, while the U.S. remains the world's largest travel and tourism market, Europe's appeal is growing stronger. Spain, in particular, is expected to see a 6% rise in tourist spending, welcoming up to 100 million visitors this year.

