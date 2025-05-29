Left Menu

Europe's Travel Boom: A Record-Breaking Tourism Surge

Travel spending in Europe is projected to increase by 11% to $838 billion, driven by a rise in tourism in France and Spain. The World Travel and Tourism Council cites America's declining appeal as a potential factor, predicting a 7% drop in U.S. foreign visitors' spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:27 IST
Europe's Travel Boom: A Record-Breaking Tourism Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

A surge in international travel spending is poised to impact Europe's tourism economy, with an anticipated 11% rise to $838 billion this year. France and Spain are gearing up to welcome record numbers of tourists, marking a robust rebound for the travel industry, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

WTTC CEO Julia Simpson indicated that President Donald Trump's trade and migration policies, along with unfavorable currency exchange rates, might deter Canadians and Mexicans from visiting the United States. This trend could lead to an increased influx to Europe as an alternative destination.

Simpson also highlighted that, while the U.S. remains the world's largest travel and tourism market, Europe's appeal is growing stronger. Spain, in particular, is expected to see a 6% rise in tourist spending, welcoming up to 100 million visitors this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025