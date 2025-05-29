Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Partners with JETRO to Bridge Startup Innovation Ecosystems

Maruti Suzuki India has signed a pact with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) to support startups from India and Japan. This collaboration aims to provide these startups access to each other's innovation ecosystems, facilitating business opportunities and fostering economic growth between the two nations.

Updated: 29-05-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:23 IST
Maruti Suzuki India, on Thursday, announced a significant collaboration with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), aimed at fostering innovation and business opportunities for startups in both India and Japan. This agreement signals a concerted effort to enhance the startup ecosystems of both countries.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed, Maruti Suzuki and JETRO will work together to ensure startups in India can access Japan's innovation ecosystem, and vice versa. This initiative is set to provide a platform for emerging enterprises to establish a presence and tap into new markets.

Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi expressed optimism about the potential of Indian startups. Meanwhile, JETRO India Chief Director General Takashi Suzuki emphasized the MoU's role in driving economic growth and strengthening the ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

