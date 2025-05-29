Government Tightens Wheat Stock Limits Amidst Record Output
The government has extended stock limits on wheat for traders, wholesalers, and retailers until March next year to manage food security. Despite a record wheat output, new regulations cap storage capacities. Violations will result in penalties under the Essential Commodities Act, with authorities closely monitoring compliance.
In a bid to bolster food security, the government has extended wheat stock limits for traders, wholesalers, and retailers, effective until March next year. This move targets preventing hoarding and limiting speculation despite a record wheat output of 117.50 million tonnes for the 2024-25 crop year.
New regulations permit traders and wholesalers to stock a maximum of 3,000 tonnes, while retailers are restricted to 10 tonnes per retail outlet. Big chain retailers can hold 10 tonnes per outlet, nationwide.
Authorities will monitor compliance stringently, with entities required to declare stock levels weekly. Non-compliance will invoke penalties under the Essential Commodities Act. The Centre has secured adequate wheat to meet public distribution needs, ensuring stable prices.
