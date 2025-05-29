Jalna Dry Port Gains Customs Port Status: A Boost for Marathwada's Trade

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has officially recognized the Jalna Dry Port as a customs port intended for import and export operations, marking a significant step forward for trade and industry in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

This new designation will enable the inland container depot to manage imports, exports, and other customs-specific procedures, bridging a crucial gap in local logistics operations. Previously, businesses had to rely on distant ports, a process that often led to increased costs and delays, according to Jalna Steel Association president, Ghanshyam Goyal.

The newly recognized port, situated strategically near major transportation routes and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), is expected to emerge as a significant trade hub, drawing investments and supporting local industries like steel and silk, while also freeing them from dependency on Mumbai-based ports.

