Jalna Dry Port Gains Customs Port Status: A Boost for Marathwada's Trade
The Jalna Dry Port in Maharashtra has been designated as a customs port, facilitating import and export operations. This development aims to bolster local trade and industry, reducing reliance on distant ports and attracting new investment. The dry port, developed by JNPT, will enhance logistics efficiency in the region.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has officially recognized the Jalna Dry Port as a customs port intended for import and export operations, marking a significant step forward for trade and industry in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.
This new designation will enable the inland container depot to manage imports, exports, and other customs-specific procedures, bridging a crucial gap in local logistics operations. Previously, businesses had to rely on distant ports, a process that often led to increased costs and delays, according to Jalna Steel Association president, Ghanshyam Goyal.
The newly recognized port, situated strategically near major transportation routes and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), is expected to emerge as a significant trade hub, drawing investments and supporting local industries like steel and silk, while also freeing them from dependency on Mumbai-based ports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
