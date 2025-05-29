Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Leads Charge on US and EU Trade Negotiations

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced significant progress in bilateral trade negotiations with the US and EU. Speaking at the CII annual meeting, he highlighted the positive trajectory of discussions. An official US team is set to visit India next week to further the talks.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday announced that negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement with the United States are proceeding as planned. His remarks were made at the CII's annual general meeting.

He further emphasized that talks with the European Union are also advancing rapidly, showcasing India's strategic trade efforts. This progress is a testament to the robust diplomatic engagements India is fostering with international partners.

An official US delegation is scheduled to visit India next week, a move expected to bolster the ongoing discussions and accelerate finalization of the trade agreement.

