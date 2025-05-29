India and US on Track for Promising Trade Partnership

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that India is advancing smoothly in trade agreement negotiations with both the US and the European Union. Speaking at the CII's Annual Business Summit 2025, Goyal highlighted the steady progress made in discussions that aim to enhance bilateral trade relations.

In anticipation of upcoming trade talks, a US delegation is expected to visit India soon. Special Secretary of the Department of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, expressed optimism about navigating current challenges to forge beneficial trade partnerships that emphasize the comparative advantages each nation offers.

Despite discussions about tariffs and trade deficits, Indian and US officials are working towards crafting a partnership that complements their respective strengths, striving for an agreement that could redefine trade dynamics between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)