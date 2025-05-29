Left Menu

India and US on Track for Promising Trade Partnership

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that trade negotiations with the US and EU are progressing well. With US officials set to visit India, both countries aim to leverage mutual advantages for a robust bilateral agreement, despite challenges like tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:52 IST
India and US on Track for Promising Trade Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that India is advancing smoothly in trade agreement negotiations with both the US and the European Union. Speaking at the CII's Annual Business Summit 2025, Goyal highlighted the steady progress made in discussions that aim to enhance bilateral trade relations.

In anticipation of upcoming trade talks, a US delegation is expected to visit India soon. Special Secretary of the Department of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, expressed optimism about navigating current challenges to forge beneficial trade partnerships that emphasize the comparative advantages each nation offers.

Despite discussions about tariffs and trade deficits, Indian and US officials are working towards crafting a partnership that complements their respective strengths, striving for an agreement that could redefine trade dynamics between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025