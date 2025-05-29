Left Menu

Cultivating Climate-Resilient Growth: Policy and Innovation in India

Niti Aayog's Ramesh Chand emphasized policy's role in fostering innovation-led climate-resilient growth. At a CII event, he identified key areas for policy focus, including correcting pricing distortions and promoting sustainable agriculture. India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant highlighted the need for private enterprise to drive transformation with innovation and investment.

Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand highlighted the crucial importance of policy in driving innovation-led, climate-resilient growth during an event organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Chand laid out five key policy priorities: addressing pricing distortions, promoting cultivation in suitable regions, improving input-use efficiency, increasing crop yields, and embedding sustainable agricultural practices to curb the sector's carbon impact.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant called on Indian private enterprises to carry forward the transformation, supported by government platforms like PLI, DPI, and Startup India, focusing on ambitious investments and innovation to propel India toward a USD 30+ trillion economy.

