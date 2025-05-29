Highway Havoc: Kerala's Infrastructure Challenges Amidst Political Tensions
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan plans to meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to address the collapse of a section of National Highway 66 in Malappuram. The incident, an unexpected development, has sparked a political row in Kerala, with cracks and soil slips reported in different areas after heavy rainfall.
Kerala's infrastructure faced a serious setback with the recent collapse of National Highway 66 in Malappuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced plans to meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to tackle this pressing issue and emphasized that such construction-related problems are not uncommon.
Despite the "unexpected dangerous development," Vijayan assured that the project would continue, citing the country's expertise in resolving such challenges. The National Highway Authority of India has launched an investigation, with experts scrutinizing the situation.
The collapse triggered a political debate with the Left front, Congress-led UDF, and BJP clashing over accountability. Additionally, regional terrain issues like cracks and soil slips exacerbated by heavy rainfall have amplified concerns across Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kannur districts.
