Northeast India: The Emerging Gateway to Southeast Asia
Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that Guwahati and Agartala will be developed as international gateways to Southeast Asia. Highlighting significant growth and infrastructure investment in the Northeast, Scindia emphasized India's digital leadership and self-reliance in telecom, envisioning the region as a strategic trade hub and industry opportunity.
- Country:
- India
At the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 in New Delhi, Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia declared that Guwahati and Agartala are set to become vital gateway cities to Southeast Asia. Their strategic location makes them as close to Southeast Asian hubs as they are to major Indian cities like Mumbai and Chennai.
Scindia highlighted the Northeast's remarkable decadal growth rate and its role as the driver of India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision. The government has significantly boosted infrastructure budgets, enhancing connectivity with Southeast Asia. Initiatives in the region aim to transform it into a trade and economic gateway.
Scindia emphasized India's leadership in digital and telecommunications sectors, noting the reduced cost of communication and the country's self-reliance in technology manufacturing. He praised ongoing postal transformations and the CII's role in fostering development, underpinning India's economic ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NZ Launches Major Overhaul to Fix Public Sector Infrastructure Failings
Australia’s Space Dependency: Urgent Need for Sovereign Satellite Infrastructure
GE Vernova India: Powering the Future with Rs 140 Crore Grid Infrastructure Investment
Solar Security Concerns: Undocumented Chinese Communication Devices Found in Renewable Infrastructure
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Key Infrastructure Projects to Spur Development