Northeast India: The Emerging Gateway to Southeast Asia

At the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 in New Delhi, Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia declared that Guwahati and Agartala are set to become vital gateway cities to Southeast Asia. Their strategic location makes them as close to Southeast Asian hubs as they are to major Indian cities like Mumbai and Chennai.

Scindia highlighted the Northeast's remarkable decadal growth rate and its role as the driver of India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision. The government has significantly boosted infrastructure budgets, enhancing connectivity with Southeast Asia. Initiatives in the region aim to transform it into a trade and economic gateway.

Scindia emphasized India's leadership in digital and telecommunications sectors, noting the reduced cost of communication and the country's self-reliance in technology manufacturing. He praised ongoing postal transformations and the CII's role in fostering development, underpinning India's economic ambitions.

