Tragedy Strikes: Tourist Vehicle Plummets into Teesta River, Leaving 11 Affected

A tourist vehicle with 11 passengers plunged into the Teesta river in North Sikkim, causing one fatality, two injuries, and leaving eight missing. Rescue efforts led by local authorities are in full swing as they search with the help of police and NDRF teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in North Sikkim's Mangan district when a tourist vehicle carrying 11 passengers plunged over 1,000 feet into the Teesta river. The incident, which occurred on Thursday night, has resulted in one death, two injuries, and eight missing individuals.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his condolences in a Facebook post, mourning the accident that took place near Chubombu. Rescue operations, supervised by the Superintendent of Police, Mangan, Sonam Detchu Bhutia, are underway, with assistance from the police, ITBP, fire and medical teams, and local volunteers.

The search for the missing continues as NDRF teams join the effort. The government is committed to providing support to those affected, closely monitoring the situation, and deploying necessary resources for rescue and relief. Authorities have also advised tourists to be cautious and avoid unnecessary travel along the route. Details of the deceased, injured, and the cause of the accident are still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

