New Zealand Boosts Defense Spending Amid Rising Asia-Pacific Tensions

New Zealand, in a bid to enhance its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region, is planning to increase its defense budget significantly, said Defence Minister Judith Collins during her visit to Singapore.

The decision reflects New Zealand's commitment to strengthening ties with traditional allies such as the United States, Australia, and Japan amid global tensions. With a proposed NZ$9 billion boost, spending is expected to rise to 2% of the GDP over the next eight years.

Despite China's apprehensions, Collins reassured that New Zealand poses no threat, maintaining mature relations with the trading partner. The focus remains on regional interoperability, exemplified by recent P-8 patrols and bilateral pilot training with Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)