India's Stock Market Surge: Nifty 50 Climbs Amid Record Investor Registrations

India's stock markets flourished in April 2025, with the Nifty 50 increasing by 5% and reaching 24,334 points. A significant rise in investor participation was observed, with 10.1 lakh new investors in April, reaching a total of 11.4 crore. However, new registrations have slightly slowed in recent months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In April 2025, India's stock markets experienced robust growth, as the benchmark Nifty 50 index rose by 5%, closing the month at 24,334 points. This uptick highlights positive investor sentiment, buoyed by economic stability and strengthened confidence in the market.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported a notable increase in investor participation, with 10.1 lakh new investors registering in the same month, totaling 11.4 crore investors overall. This marks a 22.1% year-on-year growth, despite a slowdown in new registrations over recent months.

As of the month-end, the total number of client codes, representing all investor accounts, reached 22.4 crore. North India led in terms of registered investors, with 4.1 crore, and saw a 25% annual growth, indicative of the region's vigorous market activity. The continued rise in investor numbers reflects a growing appeal of Indian equity markets among retail participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

