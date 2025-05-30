Left Menu

India's Economic Surge: A 7.4% Growth in Q1

India's economy recorded a robust growth of 7.4% in the January-March quarter compared to the same period last year. This marks the fastest growth rate in a year, surpassing the previous quarter's revised 6.4% and beating the forecast of a 6.7% increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:08 IST
India's Economic Surge: A 7.4% Growth in Q1
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's economy surged by 7.4% in the first quarter of the year, marking the country's fastest growth in over a year.

Data released on Friday indicates significant economic acceleration, surpassing the previous quarter's revised figure of 6.4%.

This unexpected growth beats predictions, outperforming the 6.7% expansion estimated in a Reuters poll.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025