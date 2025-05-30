India's Economic Surge: A 7.4% Growth in Q1
India's economy recorded a robust growth of 7.4% in the January-March quarter compared to the same period last year. This marks the fastest growth rate in a year, surpassing the previous quarter's revised 6.4% and beating the forecast of a 6.7% increase.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:08 IST
India's economy surged by 7.4% in the first quarter of the year, marking the country's fastest growth in over a year.
Data released on Friday indicates significant economic acceleration, surpassing the previous quarter's revised figure of 6.4%.
This unexpected growth beats predictions, outperforming the 6.7% expansion estimated in a Reuters poll.
