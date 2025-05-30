Tragic Bus Accident Claims Five Lives in Uttar Pradesh
A bus accident in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh resulted in five fatalities and left more than a dozen injured after the vehicle overturned due to the driver losing control. The incident occurred on the Lucknow-Varanasi National Highway near Kulhanamau village. An investigation is currently underway.
A severe road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district led to the tragic deaths of five people and injured over a dozen. The mishap happened near Kulhanamau village in the Baksha area when a private bus struck a divider, causing it to overturn.
The Superintendent of Police, Dr. Kaustubh, confirmed that the driver lost control of the bus on the Lucknow-Varanasi National Highway. Five passengers died immediately; among them were Sandhya, aged 24, Neema Devi and Rajnath Gautam, both aged 60, Kalicharan, aged 36, and Sushila Devi, aged 55.
Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations as they commence an investigation into the tragic accident.
