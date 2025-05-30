Left Menu

Global Aviation Leaders Converge in India for Landmark IATA Summit

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is hosting its first annual general meeting in India in 42 years, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering the keynote address. The summit gathers around 1,700 participants to discuss key issues, including India's aviation industry's impact on jobs and GDP.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is expected to host its annual general meeting and world air transport summit in India, marking a significant event in the global aviation calendar. It's the first time in 42 years that the meeting is being held in the country.

With around 1,700 participants, including industry leaders and government officials, the event highlights India's transformative role in the global aviation sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to deliver the keynote address, addressing the gathering on India's growth and development within the industry.

During the summit, discussions will address the financial health of the airline industry and India's strategic use of aviation for development. Additional topics include financing aviation net zero efforts and the interplay between energy security, renewable energy, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production.

