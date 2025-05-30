Ashok Leyland Secures Major Truck Order from Patanjali Parivahan

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has confirmed a significant order for 250 trucks from the logistics company Patanjali Parivahan. This development was announced on Friday.

The first delivery, consisting of 25 haulage trucks, was successfully completed on the same day. This move demonstrates Patanjali Parivahan's confidence in Ashok Leyland's expansive product lineup and market reliability.

According to Sanjeev Kumar, President of MHCV at Ashok Leyland, the collaboration underscores the firm's dedication to adapting to the needs in the commercial vehicle market. Currently, Patanjali Parivahan manages a fleet numbering around 1,000 trucks.

(With inputs from agencies.)