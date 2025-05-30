Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Secures Major Truck Order from Patanjali Parivahan

Ashok Leyland, part of the Hinduja Group, announced a new order of 250 trucks from Patanjali Parivahan. The first 25 trucks were delivered on Friday, reflecting trust in Ashok Leyland's brand. Patanjali Parivahan operates a fleet of about 1,000 trucks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:52 IST
Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has confirmed a significant order for 250 trucks from the logistics company Patanjali Parivahan. This development was announced on Friday.

The first delivery, consisting of 25 haulage trucks, was successfully completed on the same day. This move demonstrates Patanjali Parivahan's confidence in Ashok Leyland's expansive product lineup and market reliability.

According to Sanjeev Kumar, President of MHCV at Ashok Leyland, the collaboration underscores the firm's dedication to adapting to the needs in the commercial vehicle market. Currently, Patanjali Parivahan manages a fleet numbering around 1,000 trucks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

