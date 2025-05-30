Ola Electric's Stock Drop Amidst Financial Losses

Shares of Ola Electric fell by over 4% on Friday after the company announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 870 crore for the fourth fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025. The stock closed at Rs 50.97 on the BSE and at Rs 50.85 on the NSE, posting substantial intraday declines.

The substantial loss comes as the firm recorded a decline in revenue from operations, falling to Rs 611 crore from Rs 1,598 crore year-on-year. Ola Electric has also reported a significant annual net loss of Rs 2,276 crore for FY25, rising from Rs 1,584 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Despite the grim financials, the company remains optimistic about its future. Ola Electric stated its goal of achieving profitability by FY26 through increased revenue and improved operating leverage. It reported a 38% improvement in gross margins in FY25 and a 10 percentage point rise in the first quarter of FY26.

