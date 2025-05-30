Usmanabad Railway Station Renamed Dharashiv Amid Historical Rebranding
The Usmanabad railway station in Maharashtra has been renamed as Dharashiv. The name change aligns with the renaming of Osmanabad city and district to Dharashiv. This rebranding reflects historical significance, as Dharashiv is named after an ancient cave complex. The Mumbai Passenger Reservation System will experience a brief shutdown for the transition.
The Usmanabad railway station, located in central Maharashtra, has officially been renamed Dharashiv, a decision made public by Central Railway authorities on Friday.
This change reflects the broader regional rebranding initiative that saw the city's and district's name transition from Osmanabad to Dharashiv, aligning with local history and identity.
Officials have announced a temporary shutdown of the Mumbai Passenger Reservation System to facilitate the switch, marking a significant shift from Usmanabad's historical connections to Hyderabad's princely state.
