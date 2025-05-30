Usmanabad Railway Station Renamed Dharashiv Amid Historical Rebranding

The Usmanabad railway station, located in central Maharashtra, has officially been renamed Dharashiv, a decision made public by Central Railway authorities on Friday.

This change reflects the broader regional rebranding initiative that saw the city's and district's name transition from Osmanabad to Dharashiv, aligning with local history and identity.

Officials have announced a temporary shutdown of the Mumbai Passenger Reservation System to facilitate the switch, marking a significant shift from Usmanabad's historical connections to Hyderabad's princely state.

(With inputs from agencies.)