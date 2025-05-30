US-India-Japan Economic Powerhouses Honored at USISPF Summit
The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., will feature speeches by Second Lady Usha Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The event will honor business leaders from the QUAD nations for strengthening economic ties, highlighting collaborations in technology, infrastructure, and digital innovation among the US, India, and Japan.
The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is setting the stage for its eighth Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., this June. The gathering will see the likes of Second Lady Usha Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick discussing the growing economic ties between the United States, India, and Japan.
Vance, the first Indian-American Second Lady, will partake in a fireside chat at the summit, symbolizing the enduring ties between two of the world's largest democracies. Meanwhile, Lutnick will deliver a keynote on the strategic and economic partnership envisioned by leaders. This Summit aims to meet the ambitious goal of $500 billion in bilateral trade.
The Summit will acknowledge business icons from the QUAD nations, such as IBM's Arvind Krishna, Aditya Birla Group's Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Hitachi's Toshiaki Higashihara, for their significant contributions to the US-India-Japan economic partnership. Their work in digital transformation, greenfield investments, and infrastructure development reflects the strength of these trilateral collaborations.
ALSO READ
India-US Bilateral Trade Talks Gain Momentum: Key Developments
Bangladesh needs to realise that it cannot cherry pick terms of bilateral trade solely for its benefit: Sources.
India-UK Free Trade Agreement Set to Boost Bilateral Trade by 15% Annually
Bangladesh Eases Visa Policy to Boost Bilateral Trade with Pakistan
India's decision to restrict select Bangladeshi exports is aimed at restoring equality and fairness in bilateral trade: Sources.