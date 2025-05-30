US-India-Japan Economic Powerhouses Honored at USISPF Summit

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is setting the stage for its eighth Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., this June. The gathering will see the likes of Second Lady Usha Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick discussing the growing economic ties between the United States, India, and Japan.

Vance, the first Indian-American Second Lady, will partake in a fireside chat at the summit, symbolizing the enduring ties between two of the world's largest democracies. Meanwhile, Lutnick will deliver a keynote on the strategic and economic partnership envisioned by leaders. This Summit aims to meet the ambitious goal of $500 billion in bilateral trade.

The Summit will acknowledge business icons from the QUAD nations, such as IBM's Arvind Krishna, Aditya Birla Group's Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Hitachi's Toshiaki Higashihara, for their significant contributions to the US-India-Japan economic partnership. Their work in digital transformation, greenfield investments, and infrastructure development reflects the strength of these trilateral collaborations.