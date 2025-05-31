Trump's Steel Tariff Surge and the Nippon Deal in Pennsylvania

In a bold move to reshape the steel trade landscape, President Donald Trump has declared a significant hike in tariff rates on steel to an unprecedented 50%.

This announcement came during his visit to US Steel's Mon Valley Works in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, where he simultaneously revealed a new investment deal involving Japan's Nippon Steel.

The steel industry, already seeing a 16% price surge since Trump's presidency, is bracing for further changes as details of the Nippon agreement unfold, promising to maintain US control of prime steelmaking assets.